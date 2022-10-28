GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives GBX 945 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 945 ($11.42).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Price Performance

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.56) on Friday. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 326 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 940 ($11.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 503.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £951.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,411.43.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.