General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in General Motors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

