Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €4.00 ($4.08) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €5.50 ($5.61).

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gestamp Automoción currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance

GMPUF stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Gestamp Automoción has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

