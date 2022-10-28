Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 786,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

NYSE:GBTG opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $876,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

