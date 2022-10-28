Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 645,681 shares.The stock last traded at $29.89 and had previously closed at $28.85.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $162,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

