Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 7.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 199,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,367,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $2,070,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Plustick Management LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
