Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 7.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 199,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,367,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Globalstar Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $2,070,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Plustick Management LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.