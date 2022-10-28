Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Graco worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Graco Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $66.98 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.