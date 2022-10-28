Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $589.43

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $589.43, but opened at $614.80. Graham shares last traded at $614.80, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

