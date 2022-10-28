Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $66.25

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.25, but opened at $63.50. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $557.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

