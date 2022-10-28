Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 375,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,014,976 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Haleon Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth $14,644,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

