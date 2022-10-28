Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 148,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Farfetch worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Farfetch Price Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $8.26 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

