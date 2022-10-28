Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 9,270 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 50.8% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Okta by 12.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 153,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.26. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

