Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $356.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

