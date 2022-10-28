Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 86,472 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $27.42 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.