Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,723 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

