Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after purchasing an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after purchasing an additional 153,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPB opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.