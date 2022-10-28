Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Etsy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.