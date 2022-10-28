Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $208.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.