Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 29,417 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,417 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransUnion Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

