Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 446 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.4 %

ARE opened at $142.09 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

