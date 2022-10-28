Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,017 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.