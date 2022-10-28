Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $13.96. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 3,883 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

