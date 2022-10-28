Heath Lukatch Sells 3,015 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,856.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.45. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.