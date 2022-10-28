Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Shares Gap Up to $27.41

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $28.54. Highwoods Properties shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 8,850 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.