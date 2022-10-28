Hovde Group Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Market Perform

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $824.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

