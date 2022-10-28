HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 750 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.36) on Tuesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a market cap of £88.58 billion and a PE ratio of 750.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 499.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 514.39.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at HSBC

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.