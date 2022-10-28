HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Down to $290.58

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $290.58, but opened at $279.05. HubSpot shares last traded at $286.30, with a volume of 4,477 shares traded.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

