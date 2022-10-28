IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,556 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $62,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.38.

IDXX opened at $356.14 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

