IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM opened at C$36.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.45 and a 1-year high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$824.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$824.00 million. Research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.7899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Articles

