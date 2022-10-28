Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,792,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,546 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE INFY opened at $18.51 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

