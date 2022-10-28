Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,045 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,477,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 213,507 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 367,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

