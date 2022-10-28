Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,378,530 shares.The stock last traded at $71.59 and had previously closed at $67.99.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 328,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

