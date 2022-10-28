IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $200.42 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.43. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

