iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $97.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

