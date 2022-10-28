iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,788,000 after buying an additional 1,180,297 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,004,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

