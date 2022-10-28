iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,937,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $238.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.42.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

