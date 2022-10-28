James David Johnston Sells 1,557 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $27,078.82.

On Tuesday, September 20th, James David Johnston sold 2 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $26,775.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

SMLP opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading

