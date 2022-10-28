Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 47,713 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.