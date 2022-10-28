Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 58,662 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

