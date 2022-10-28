Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,799 shares of company stock valued at $38,541,782 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $306.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.15 and a 200 day moving average of $230.15. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

