Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,954 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 125,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.75 and a 1-year high of $158.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.68.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

