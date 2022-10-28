Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 54,353 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.