Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $316.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.01. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $319.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

