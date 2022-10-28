Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.