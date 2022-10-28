Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

