Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.