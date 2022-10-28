Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

