Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,452,000 after acquiring an additional 143,471 shares during the last quarter. Visa Foundation bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,828,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 639,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $66.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

