Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,080 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,336,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,015,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $145.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

