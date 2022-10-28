Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 72,798 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,798 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after buying an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after buying an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

DHI opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

